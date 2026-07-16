Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Trading Down 6.6% - Here's Why

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.96 and last traded at $37.7710. 1,004,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,462,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.45.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VSH shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3,688.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 0.07%.The firm had revenue of $839.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Vishay Intertechnology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,000.00%.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Intertechnology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSH. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185,302 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 43,149 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth about $12,306,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 549,780 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 62,753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 355.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,461 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 116,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 995,668 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,427,000 after buying an additional 630,917 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company's portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay's components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

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