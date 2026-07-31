Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.24.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIST. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vista Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vista Energy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Vista Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 46.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 1,009.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. DV Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the company's stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company's stock.

Vista Energy Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of VIST opened at $68.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.63. Vista Energy has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $81.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.08.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.77). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 23.56%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Energy will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy NYSE: VIST is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

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