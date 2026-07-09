Vista Energy (VIST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect Vista Energy to announce earnings of $3.82 per share and revenue of $1.1944 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 17, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $865.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.61 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 25.65%. On average, analysts expect Vista Energy to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Vista Energy Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of VIST opened at $65.27 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Vista Energy has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $81.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vista Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Vista Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vista Energy

Institutional Trading of Vista Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Vista Energy by 1,009.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy NYSE: VIST is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

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