Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.4167.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Visteon from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Visteon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $117.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, February 20th.

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Insider Transactions at Visteon

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 49,453 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $4,620,888.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 175,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,401,242.88. This trade represents a 21.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen Elizabeth Myers sold 475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $52,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 241 shares in the company, valued at $26,731.72. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 99,754 shares of company stock worth $10,296,332 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Visteon by 1,380.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 69,819 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,664,000. Dean Capital Management purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $343,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 112,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,524,000 after acquiring an additional 61,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

Visteon Trading Down 4.4%

VC stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Visteon has a 52-week low of $81.18 and a 52-week high of $129.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.31). Visteon had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 5.99%.The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $901.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Visteon's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Visteon's dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

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