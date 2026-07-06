Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.5385.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Visteon from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Visteon from $139.00 to $137.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visteon from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Visteon from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

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Visteon Stock Performance

NASDAQ VC opened at $102.45 on Monday. Visteon has a 12 month low of $83.49 and a 12 month high of $129.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29. The business's 50-day moving average price is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.52.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.33 million. Visteon had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Visteon's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visteon will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Visteon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 38,817 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total value of $4,410,775.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,023,993.86. This trade represents a 16.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Colleen Elizabeth Myers sold 475 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $52,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,731.72. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,699,220. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 124.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 519,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,290,000 after buying an additional 287,359 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $25,342,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,361,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Visteon by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,108,000 after acquiring an additional 224,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,334,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,902,000 after purchasing an additional 187,347 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

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