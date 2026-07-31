Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.1538.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Visteon from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $129.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

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Visteon Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:VC opened at $105.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. Visteon has a one year low of $83.49 and a one year high of $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $110.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.33.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.30). Visteon had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Visteon's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Visteon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,020,360. The trade was a 37.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Seungkyung Kim sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,275.44. This trade represents a 60.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $1,023,776. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 506 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1,195.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Visteon by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 581 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

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