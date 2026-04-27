Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) CEO Sachin Lawande Sells 11,009 Shares

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) CEO Sachin Lawande sold 11,009 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $1,211,980.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,337,863.98. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sachin Lawande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Sachin Lawande sold 38,817 shares of Visteon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total value of $4,410,775.71.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Sachin Lawande sold 49,453 shares of Visteon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $4,620,888.32.

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Visteon Price Performance

NASDAQ VC traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.14. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,049,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Visteon Corporation has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company's 50-day moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.06.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.33 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 5.99%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visteon Corporation will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Visteon's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Visteon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Visteon from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Visteon from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Visteon from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $124.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on VC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 506 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 72.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

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