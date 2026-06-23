Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Price Down 2.9% After Insider Selling

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 2.9% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $159.14 and last traded at $162.42. Approximately 3,749,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 5,136,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.26.

Specifically, Director John R. Sult sold 6,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 70,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,021,380. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 232,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,152,000. The trade was a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price target on Vistra in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 price objective on Vistra and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $230.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VST

More Vistra News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Vistra Stock Down 2.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company's fifty day moving average price is $154.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. Analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company's stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vistra by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 365 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Vistra by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,770 shares of the company's stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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