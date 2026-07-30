Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading 3.9% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $151.97 and last traded at $148.31. Approximately 4,582,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 4,951,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.81.The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is 15.41%.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on VST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Vistra from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price target on Vistra in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 price objective on Vistra and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $229.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Stock Up 3.9%

The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.71 and a 200-day moving average of $158.25.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target for Vistra to $212 and maintained a Buy rating, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. The more optimistic view may be helping the stock recover from its recent selloff. Morgan Stanley Raises Vistra Price Target to $212

Morgan Stanley raised its price target for to $212 and maintained a Buy rating, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. The more optimistic view may be helping the stock recover from its recent selloff. Positive Sentiment: Vistra declared a quarterly common-stock dividend of $0.23 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record on September 21. The approximately $75 million distribution signals continued capital returns and could modestly improve investor sentiment. Vistra Declares Dividend on Common Stock and Series A Preferred Stock

Vistra declared a quarterly common-stock dividend of $0.23 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record on September 21. The approximately $75 million distribution signals continued capital returns and could modestly improve investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to focus on Vistra’s exposure to rising electricity demand from data centers. New York’s limits on data-center development complicate the growth outlook, leaving valuation assessments mixed after the stock’s recent pullback. Vistra Stock Looks Reasonable Following New York Data Center Limits

Analysts continue to focus on Vistra’s exposure to rising electricity demand from data centers. New York’s limits on data-center development complicate the growth outlook, leaving valuation assessments mixed after the stock’s recent pullback. Negative Sentiment: Recent downgrades from other analysts, including TD Cowen, triggered sharp declines in Vistra shares and highlight concerns about valuation and future performance. These bearish views remain an overhang despite Morgan Stanley’s more favorable stance. Vistra Shares Down After Analyst Downgrade

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $37,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 53,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,109,918. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 70,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,021,380. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 41,588 shares of company stock worth $6,739,227 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 215 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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