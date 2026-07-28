Vistra Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 39,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 30% compared to the typical volume of 30,452 call options.

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Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 25,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 232,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,152,000. The trade was a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 70,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,021,380. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,227. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Price Performance

VST traded down $7.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.23. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,459,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.40. Vistra has a twelve month low of $132.66 and a twelve month high of $219.82. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $156.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Vistra from $230.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 target price on Vistra and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $229.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

More Vistra News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target for Vistra to $212 from $208 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga analyst price target report

Morgan Stanley raised its price target for to $212 from $208 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Vistra was identified as a utility stock likely to outperform second-quarter earnings estimates, supporting expectations for another strong quarterly report. Zacks utility earnings estimates article

Vistra was identified as a utility stock likely to outperform second-quarter earnings estimates, supporting expectations for another strong quarterly report. Positive Sentiment: Comparative analysis against NRG Energy highlighted Vistra’s stronger return on equity, margins, earnings momentum and share gains. The advantages suggest greater upside potential, though investors are paying a higher valuation. Yahoo Finance Vistra versus NRG analysis

Comparative analysis against NRG Energy highlighted Vistra’s stronger return on equity, margins, earnings momentum and share gains. The advantages suggest greater upside potential, though investors are paying a higher valuation. Positive Sentiment: Options traders purchased nearly 39,705 Vistra call contracts, about 30% above average daily call volume. The activity may indicate increased bullish speculation, although options flow is not a guarantee of future performance.

Options traders purchased nearly 39,705 Vistra call contracts, about 30% above average daily call volume. The activity may indicate increased bullish speculation, although options flow is not a guarantee of future performance. Positive Sentiment: A recent investment analysis cited record first-quarter earnings, reaffirmed 2026 guidance, rising electricity demand from data centers and hyperscalers, and a planned $3 billion buyback and dividend program as potential catalysts. Seeking Alpha Vistra strategic edge article

A recent investment analysis cited record first-quarter earnings, reaffirmed 2026 guidance, rising electricity demand from data centers and hyperscalers, and a planned $3 billion buyback and dividend program as potential catalysts. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen lowered its Vistra price target to $222 from $230, contributing to recent selling pressure. However, the firm retained a “buy” rating, so the change represents a reduced valuation target rather than a bearish recommendation. DefenseWorld Vistra analyst target report

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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