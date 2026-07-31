Vistra (VST) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect Vistra to announce earnings of $2.43 per share and revenue of $5.4280 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. On average, analysts expect Vistra to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Vistra Stock Up 3.9%

NYSE:VST opened at $148.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company's fifty day moving average price is $156.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.12. Vistra has a 1-year low of $132.66 and a 1-year high of $219.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $37,332.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $8,109,918. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 232,200 shares in the company, valued at $37,152,000. This trade represents a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 41,588 shares of company stock worth $6,739,227 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vistra by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,474,869 shares of the company's stock worth $2,657,891,000 after acquiring an additional 432,028 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 0.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,572,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $895,872,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,958,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $477,337,000 after purchasing an additional 65,795 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,077,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $335,209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,113 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $327,306,000 after purchasing an additional 43,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Key Vistra News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target for Vistra to $212 and maintained a favorable view, providing a bullish valuation signal and potential support for the stock. Morgan Stanley Raises Vistra Price Target to $212

Morgan Stanley raised its price target for to $212 and maintained a favorable view, providing a bullish valuation signal and potential support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley also issued a “Buy” rating, reinforcing the view that Vistra’s power-generation assets and exposure to rising electricity demand could offer further upside. Vistra Gets a Buy from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley also issued a “Buy” rating, reinforcing the view that Vistra’s power-generation assets and exposure to rising electricity demand could offer further upside. Positive Sentiment: Vistra declared a quarterly common-stock dividend of $0.23 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 21. The roughly $75 million distribution offers continued shareholder returns and was described as a modest increase from the prior dividend. Vistra Declares Dividend

Vistra declared a quarterly common-stock dividend of $0.23 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 21. The roughly $75 million distribution offers continued shareholder returns and was described as a modest increase from the prior dividend. Neutral Sentiment: Vistra’s valuation appears mixed following its pullback. Potential growth from data-center electricity demand remains an investment theme, but new limits affecting data-center development in New York could constrain some expansion expectations. Vistra Stock Looks Reasonable Following New York Data Center Limits

Vistra’s valuation appears mixed following its pullback. Potential growth from data-center electricity demand remains an investment theme, but new limits affecting data-center development in New York could constrain some expansion expectations. Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst downgrades and a pessimistic TD Cowen forecast pressured the shares, highlighting concerns about Vistra’s outlook and contributing to the recent decline. TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Vistra

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Vistra from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 target price on Vistra and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Vistra from $230.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Vistra from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $229.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vistra

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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