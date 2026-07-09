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Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Given Underperform Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
Vistry Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its underperform rating on Vistry Group and kept a GBX 180 price target, implying about 25.7% downside from the current share price.
  • Other broker sentiment is also cautious: Bank of America and JPMorgan both cut their targets and issued sell-equivalent ratings, while Jefferies reiterated a hold. Overall, Vistry has a consensus rating of “Reduce” with an average target price of GBX 463.30.
  • The stock was trading at GBX 242.36 on Thursday, near its 52-week low of GBX 220 and well below its 200-day average of GBX 445.98, highlighting recent weakness despite insider buying activity.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Vistry Group.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "underperform" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 180 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target points to a potential downside of 25.73% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VTY. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 490 to GBX 350 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 430 to GBX 210 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 251 price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistry Group presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of GBX 463.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vistry Group

Vistry Group Stock Performance

LON:VTY opened at GBX 242.36 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 272.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 445.98. Vistry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 220 and a 1-year high of GBX 746.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £769.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Activity at Vistry Group

In related news, insider Rob Woodward bought 18,319 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 353 per share, for a total transaction of £64,666.07. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,418 shares of company stock worth $6,496,721. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vistry Group

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group is a leading homebuilder developing in partnership to deliver sustainable homes, communities, and social value, leaving a lasting legacy of places where people love to live. Operating across 25 regions, we build homes for those who need them right across the UK. Our partners include Registered Providers, Local Authorities, Homes England and Private Rented Sector providers. Our timber manufacturing capability, Vistry Works, is at the core of our strategy to deliver more quality homes, faster. We sell homes on the open market through three respected brands: Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, and Countryside Homes.

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Analyst Recommendations for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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