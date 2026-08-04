Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Shares Down 9% - Time to Sell?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 259 and last traded at GBX 284. 303,811,469 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,654% from the average session volume of 17,322,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312.18.

Get Vistry Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 430 to GBX 210 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 180 target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 251 price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistry Group presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of GBX 463.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vistry Group

Vistry Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93. The stock has a market cap of £901.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.84. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 261.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 398.57.

Insider Activity at Vistry Group

In related news, insider Adam Daniels bought 38,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 261 per share, for a total transaction of £100,150.92. Also, insider Paul Whetsell bought 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 253 per share, for a total transaction of £37,950. Insiders acquired a total of 53,429 shares of company stock worth $13,825,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company's stock.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group is a leading homebuilder developing in partnership to deliver sustainable homes, communities, and social value, leaving a lasting legacy of places where people love to live. Operating across 25 regions, we build homes for those who need them right across the UK. Our partners include Registered Providers, Local Authorities, Homes England and Private Rented Sector providers. Our timber manufacturing capability, Vistry Works, is at the core of our strategy to deliver more quality homes, faster. We sell homes on the open market through three respected brands: Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, and Countryside Homes.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Vistry Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vistry Group wasn't on the list.

While Vistry Group currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here