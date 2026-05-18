Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Insider Purchases $99,872.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL - Get Free Report) insider Joseph Michael Holland purchased 12,484 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $305,200. This trade represents a 48.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

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Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VITL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,186,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.77. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $354.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.20. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). Vital Farms had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.10%.The company had revenue of $187.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 4,382.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VITL. Mizuho set a $20.00 price target on Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen lowered Vital Farms from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Vital Farms from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vital Farms

Key Headlines Impacting Vital Farms

Here are the key news stories impacting Vital Farms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several insiders bought shares on May 14, including a large purchase by Joseph Michael Holland, along with buys from Peter Nicholas Pappas, CMO Kathryn McKeon, and Director Kelly J. Kennedy. Insider buying can signal confidence from management and directors. Article Title

Several insiders bought shares on May 14, including a large purchase by Joseph Michael Holland, along with buys from Peter Nicholas Pappas, CMO Kathryn McKeon, and Director Kelly J. Kennedy. Insider buying can signal confidence from management and directors. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage coverage was reported as a consensus “Hold,” suggesting Wall Street is not currently strongly bullish or bearish on Vital Farms. Article Title

Brokerage coverage was reported as a consensus “Hold,” suggesting Wall Street is not currently strongly bullish or bearish on Vital Farms. Negative Sentiment: A broker note reportedly cut Vital Farms’ price target to $15.50, a sizable reduction that can pressure the stock by signaling weaker expectations for future upside. Article Title

A broker note reportedly cut Vital Farms’ price target to $15.50, a sizable reduction that can pressure the stock by signaling weaker expectations for future upside. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued class-action and securities-fraud lawsuit notices tied to Vital Farms, with deadlines for lead-plaintiff participation. These repeated legal headlines may raise investor concerns about potential liability and uncertainty. Article Title

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms' supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.

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