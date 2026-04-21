Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Sets New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 2776015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

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Key Headlines Impacting Vital Farms

Here are the key news stories impacting Vital Farms this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Lead‑plaintiff deadline reminder — Multiple firms are reminding eligible investors of the May 26, 2026 deadline to seek lead‑plaintiff status in the recently filed securities class action. This is procedural but may accelerate investor coordination. Read More.

Lead‑plaintiff deadline reminder — Multiple firms are reminding eligible investors of the May 26, 2026 deadline to seek lead‑plaintiff status in the recently filed securities class action. This is procedural but may accelerate investor coordination. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple class actions / law firms soliciting clients — Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Robbins LLP, Levi & Korsinsky, DJS Law Group and others have filed or publicized actions and are seeking lead plaintiffs, signaling broad litigation interest and potential consolidation that could raise settlement pressure. Read More.

Multiple class actions / law firms soliciting clients — Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Robbins LLP, Levi & Korsinsky, DJS Law Group and others have filed or publicized actions and are seeking lead plaintiffs, signaling broad litigation interest and potential consolidation that could raise settlement pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Allegations focus on disclosure failures, including ERP/system risk and 10b‑5 claims — Notices and filings allege Vital Farms made inadequate disclosures (including ERP risk warnings) and assert violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a)/Rule 10b‑5, which, if proven, could lead to significant remediation, legal expense or settlements. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VITL. TD Cowen cut Vital Farms from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $55.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark cut Vital Farms from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vital Farms

Vital Farms Stock Up 4.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $573.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Vital Farms had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In other Vital Farms news, Director Karl Khoury bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 119,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,210,107.05. This trade represents a 4.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,321,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $128,509,792.70. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 131.7% in the third quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 993,338 shares of the company's stock worth $40,876,000 after acquiring an additional 564,711 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 23.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,377,681 shares of the company's stock worth $56,692,000 after acquiring an additional 258,092 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vital Farms in the third quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 554.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,258 shares of the company's stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 80,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB bought a new position in Vital Farms in the third quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company's stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms' supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.

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