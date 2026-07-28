Vivid Seats (SEAT) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($1.03) per share and revenue of $122.1060 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $125.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $124.55 million. Vivid Seats had a positive return on equity of 68.65% and a negative net margin of 82.25%. On average, analysts expect Vivid Seats to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vivid Seats alerts: Sign Up

Vivid Seats Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. Vivid Seats has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $35.30. The company has a market cap of $83.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veradace Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Windward Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEAT shares. Zacks Research upgraded Vivid Seats from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.25 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Vivid Seats from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEAT

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats, traded on NASDAQ under the ticker SEAT, operates an online ticket marketplace that connects buyers and sellers of live event tickets. The company specializes in facilitating purchases for sports games, concerts, theater productions and other entertainment experiences. Through its digital platform and mobile application, Vivid Seats offers real-time access to available tickets, transparent pricing and a 100% Buyer Guarantee, which ensures ticket authenticity and timely delivery.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Vivid Seats has grown from a regional reseller into one of North America's leading ticket marketplaces.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vivid Seats, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vivid Seats wasn't on the list.

While Vivid Seats currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here