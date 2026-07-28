Go Pro
→ How the JPMorgan $8,000 Gold Call Exposed the Biggest Mistake in Most Retirement Accounts (From Golden Crest Metals) (Ad)tc pixel

Vivid Seats (SEAT) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Vivid Seats logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Vivid Seats is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens on August 4. Analysts anticipate a loss of $1.03 per share and revenue of approximately $122.1 million.
  • The company’s previous quarter fell short on earnings, reporting a $1.35-per-share loss versus the $1.03 expected, though revenue of $125.78 million exceeded estimates.
  • SEAT shares opened at $7.72, well below their 52-week high of $35.30. Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with a $9.43 average price target, while institutional investors own about 39.9% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($1.03) per share and revenue of $122.1060 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $125.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $124.55 million. Vivid Seats had a positive return on equity of 68.65% and a negative net margin of 82.25%. On average, analysts expect Vivid Seats to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. Vivid Seats has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $35.30. The company has a market cap of $83.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veradace Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Windward Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEAT shares. Zacks Research upgraded Vivid Seats from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.25 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Vivid Seats from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEAT

Vivid Seats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivid Seats, traded on NASDAQ under the ticker SEAT, operates an online ticket marketplace that connects buyers and sellers of live event tickets. The company specializes in facilitating purchases for sports games, concerts, theater productions and other entertainment experiences. Through its digital platform and mobile application, Vivid Seats offers real-time access to available tickets, transparent pricing and a 100% Buyer Guarantee, which ensures ticket authenticity and timely delivery.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Vivid Seats has grown from a regional reseller into one of North America's leading ticket marketplaces.

See Also

Earnings History for Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Vivid Seats Right Now?

Before you consider Vivid Seats, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vivid Seats wasn't on the list.

While Vivid Seats currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
60 years. Zero competitors.
60 years. Zero competitors.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines