Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Trading Up 1% - What's Next?

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA - Get Free Report) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.85 and last traded at C$4.84. 2,737,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 2,294,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.79.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZLA. National Bank Financial downgraded Vizsla Silver from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and cut their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$6.40 in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered Vizsla Silver from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$8.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VZLA

Vizsla Silver Trading Up 1.0%

The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.26.

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The property contains quartz-carbonate veins with workings defining both steeply plunging and sub-horizontal ore shoots. Mineralization occurs as silver sulphides including argentite and acanthite, native gold, electrum and native silver associated with pyrite, minor galena, sphalerite and rare chalcopyrite.

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