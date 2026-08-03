Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Insider Stephen Carter Acquires 2,961 Shares

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD - Get Free Report) insider Stephen Carter bought 2,961 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 per share, with a total value of £3,493.98.

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Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded down GBX 3.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 118.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 295,615,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,106,078. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.29. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 82.14 and a 1-year high of £120.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The company has a market capitalization of £27.24 billion, a PE ratio of -71.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a GBX 95 target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 155 target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 to GBX 115 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 114.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vodafone Group Public

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We provide mobile and fixed services to over 340 million customers in 15 countries, partner with mobile networks in over 40 more and have one of the world's largest IoT platforms. In Africa, our financial technology businesses serve almost 88 million customers across seven countries – managing more transactions than any other provider. Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, businesses and help progress inclusive sustainable societies.

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