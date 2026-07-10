Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Stock Price Up 12.3% - Here's Why

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 12.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 111.15 and last traded at GBX 109.78. 207,350,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 86,397,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.76.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 155 price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a GBX 95 price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 to GBX 115 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 119 to GBX 123 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 71 to GBX 85 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 114.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VOD

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 12.3%

The firm has a market cap of £25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 109.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96.

Insider Activity at Vodafone Group Public

In other news, insider Simon Segars acquired 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 114 per share, with a total value of £57,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We provide mobile and fixed services to over 340 million customers in 15 countries, partner with mobile networks in over 40 more and have one of the world's largest IoT platforms. In Africa, our financial technology businesses serve almost 88 million customers across seven countries – managing more transactions than any other provider. Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, businesses and help progress inclusive sustainable societies.

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