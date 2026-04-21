Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

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Volkswagen Trading Down 2.4%

Volkswagen AG ( ETR:VOW3 Get Free Report )'s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €96.77 and traded as low as €89.30. Volkswagen shares last traded at €92.70, with a volume of 1,329,978 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's 50 day moving average price is €93.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

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