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Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Volkswagen logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stock crossed below its 200-day moving average: Volkswagen's shares fell below the €96.77 200‑day MA, trading as low as €89.30 and last at €92.70, down about 2.4% on volume of ~1.33M shares.
  • Low valuation metrics: The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion with a P/E of 3.74 and a P/E/G of 0.56, indicating a relatively cheap valuation versus earnings.
  • High leverage and modest liquidity: Volkswagen shows a debt‑to‑equity ratio of 160.33 with a current ratio of 1.12 and quick ratio of 0.91, suggesting elevated financial leverage and limited short‑term liquidity.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Volkswagen.

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3 - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €96.77 and traded as low as €89.30. Volkswagen shares last traded at €92.70, with a volume of 1,329,978 shares trading hands.

Volkswagen Trading Down 2.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's 50 day moving average price is €93.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Volkswagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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