Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.350-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Vontier also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.780-0.810 EPS.

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Vontier Stock Performance

NYSE:VNT opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. Vontier has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $48.20.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $808.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.12 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 39.25%. The company's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Vontier's payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vontier from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vontier from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VNT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 7.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company's stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company's stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vontier by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,829 shares of the company's stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the company's stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vontier by 0.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131,970 shares of the company's stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company's stock.

About Vontier

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

Further Reading

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