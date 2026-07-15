Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vor Biopharma from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vor Biopharma to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vor Biopharma news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 165,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $2,604,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,402,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,881,038.15. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 795,524 shares of company stock worth $12,779,203. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company's stock.

Vor Biopharma Trading Up 2.6%

VOR stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.95.

Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $307.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation, allogeneic cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies. The company's proprietary platform leverages genome editing to engineer donor-derived hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), enabling the generation of off-the-shelf therapeutic candidates designed to overcome limitations of traditional autologous and matched donor transplants. By targeting key surface antigens and reconstituting the patient's immune system, Vor aims to deliver curative potential with reduced treatment timelines and broader patient applicability.

The lead program, VOR33, is a CD33-edited HSC product candidate being evaluated in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

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