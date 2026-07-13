Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) Stock Price Down 6.2% - What's Next?

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $17.9550. Approximately 386,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,104,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VOR shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vor Biopharma from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VOR

Vor Biopharma Trading Down 5.5%

The business's 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89.

Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $307.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vor Biopharma

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 165,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $2,604,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,402,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,881,038.15. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,002,903 shares of company stock valued at $16,093,191 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 218.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company's stock.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation, allogeneic cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies. The company's proprietary platform leverages genome editing to engineer donor-derived hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), enabling the generation of off-the-shelf therapeutic candidates designed to overcome limitations of traditional autologous and matched donor transplants. By targeting key surface antigens and reconstituting the patient's immune system, Vor aims to deliver curative potential with reduced treatment timelines and broader patient applicability.

The lead program, VOR33, is a CD33-edited HSC product candidate being evaluated in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

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