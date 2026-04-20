Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Trading 2.4% Higher - Still a Buy?

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Vossloh Stock Performance

Vossloh AG ( ETR:VOS Get Free Report )'s share price traded up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €78.70 and last traded at €77.20. 35,760 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €75.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of €75.62 and a 200 day moving average of €77.10.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG provides rail infrastructure products and services in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications. This division also manufactures concrete ties, switch ties, and concrete elements for slab tracks and level crossing systems. Its Customized Modules division manufactures, installs, and maintains switches and crossings, as well as related control and monitoring systems for light-rail and high-speed applications.

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