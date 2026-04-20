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Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Trading 2.4% Higher - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Vossloh logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Vossloh shares rose 2.4% on Monday, trading as high as €78.70 and last at €77.20 on volume of 35,760 shares, slightly above the average session volume.
  • The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion with a PE of 27.2 and PEG of 1.79, but is highly leveraged with a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.40 and modest liquidity (current ratio 1.10, quick ratio 0.87).
  • Vossloh provides rail infrastructure products and services internationally through three divisions—Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions—making fastening systems, concrete ties, switches and related maintenance and control systems.
  • Five stocks we like better than Vossloh.

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €78.70 and last traded at €77.20. 35,760 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €75.40.

Vossloh Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of €75.62 and a 200 day moving average of €77.10.

Vossloh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vossloh AG provides rail infrastructure products and services in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications. This division also manufactures concrete ties, switch ties, and concrete elements for slab tracks and level crossing systems. Its Customized Modules division manufactures, installs, and maintains switches and crossings, as well as related control and monitoring systems for light-rail and high-speed applications.

See Also

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