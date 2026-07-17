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Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Voyager Technologies logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Voyager Technologies has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from 13 brokerages, with an average 12-month price target of about $43.64.
  • Recent analyst updates have been mixed but mostly positive, including new buy/outperform coverage from TD Cowen and Wedbush, while Wall Street Zen and Weiss Ratings turned more cautious.
  • The stock was down 5.8% to $25.05, and the company reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss of ($0.61) per share versus estimates of ($0.75), on revenue of $35.25 million.
  • Five stocks we like better than Voyager Technologies.

Shares of Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.6364.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VOYG. Wall Street Zen cut Voyager Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Voyager Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Voyager Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Voyager Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Voyager Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Voyager Technologies Trading Down 5.8%

NYSE VOYG opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -9.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67. Voyager Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $52.40.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.14. Voyager Technologies had a negative net margin of 72.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $35.25 million during the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Technologies will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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