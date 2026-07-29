Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) Shares Down 9.5% - What's Next?

Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.28 and last traded at $23.2140. Approximately 315,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,903,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VOYG. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Voyager Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "underweight" rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Voyager Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.64.

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Voyager Technologies Trading Down 10.1%

The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.14. Voyager Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 72.90%.The business had revenue of $35.25 million during the quarter. The company's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voyager Technologies, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies during the third quarter worth $54,119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Technologies by 653.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,631,613 shares of the company's stock worth $48,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,192 shares during the period. Tema ETFs LLC raised its holdings in Voyager Technologies by 125,688.6% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 1,353,485 shares of the company's stock worth $43,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,409 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,997,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,905,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,096,000 after purchasing an additional 884,962 shares in the last quarter.

About Voyager Technologies

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.

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