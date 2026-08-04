Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.01, but opened at $33.99. Voyager Technologies shares last traded at $35.8640, with a volume of 877,014 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VOYG shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Voyager Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Voyager Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Voyager Technologies from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Voyager Technologies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Voyager Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies Stock Up 23.9%

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 4.19.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter. Voyager Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 72.90%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Voyager Technologies, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYG. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Voyager Technologies during the second quarter valued at $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,501,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Voyager Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,720,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Voyager Technologies during the second quarter worth about $105,000.

About Voyager Technologies

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

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