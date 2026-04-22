Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and traded as high as $4.27. Voyager Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 375,853 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

VYGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VYGR

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $248.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.38. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 296.53% and a negative return on equity of 51.35%. Analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voyager Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 14,197 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $53,806.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 484,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,587.40. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 61,294 shares of company stock valued at $233,241 in the last three months. 4.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 497.2% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,002,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332,544 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,195,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 78,348 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company's stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of gene therapies for serious neurological diseases. The company's core activities center on the design and delivery of engineered adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors tailored to target cells in the brain and central nervous system. Through its proprietary CapsidMap and VectorMap platforms, Voyager aims to enhance vector potency, specificity and durability to address diseases with high unmet medical need.

The firm's pipeline includes several AAV-based candidates in preclinical and early clinical development.

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