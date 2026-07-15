Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and traded as low as $3.15. Voyager Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 904,679 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on VYGR. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial upgraded Voyager Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VYGR

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $190.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.79 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.97% and a negative net margin of 319.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 497.2% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,002,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,250,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,178,000 after buying an additional 40,147 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,704,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,195,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 78,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,847 shares of the company's stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 11,929 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of gene therapies for serious neurological diseases. The company's core activities center on the design and delivery of engineered adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors tailored to target cells in the brain and central nervous system. Through its proprietary CapsidMap and VectorMap platforms, Voyager aims to enhance vector potency, specificity and durability to address diseases with high unmet medical need.

The firm's pipeline includes several AAV-based candidates in preclinical and early clinical development.

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