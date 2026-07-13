VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Buy" from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.4444.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSEC. Zacks Research raised shares of VSE from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of VSE in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of VSE from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of VSE from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VSEC

Insider Transactions at VSE

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Thomas sold 6,500 shares of VSE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $1,279,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 42,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,431,571.98. This trade represents a 13.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in VSE by 89.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VSE by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $211.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 89.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.21. VSE has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $240.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.50.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. VSE had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.95%.The firm had revenue of $324.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. VSE's revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that VSE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. VSE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.88%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation NASDAQ: VSEC is a provider of aftermarket distribution and supply chain management services serving both government and commercial markets. The company's solutions span a wide range of industries, with particular emphasis on defense, aerospace and transportation. VSE's core mission is to ensure mission readiness by delivering critical parts, maintenance and technical support for equipment throughout its lifecycle.

Through its Distribution Services segment, VSE sources, markets and distributes replacement parts and components for commercial truck, bus, rail and specialty vehicle applications.

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