VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.82 EPS

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.82, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $449.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.03 million. VSE had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.56%.

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VSE Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of VSEC stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.75. The company's stock had a trading volume of 431,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,526. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 8.78. VSE has a 52-week low of $152.47 and a 52-week high of $240.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.73.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. VSE's payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSEC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of VSE to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised VSE from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of VSE in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on VSE from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $239.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VSE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VSE news, COO Benjamin E. Thomas sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $1,279,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 42,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,431,571.98. The trade was a 13.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 274,865 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $47,488,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of VSE by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 50,422 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,390 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,563,000 after purchasing an additional 32,489 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,485 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation NASDAQ: VSEC is a provider of aftermarket distribution and supply chain management services serving both government and commercial markets. The company's solutions span a wide range of industries, with particular emphasis on defense, aerospace and transportation. VSE's core mission is to ensure mission readiness by delivering critical parts, maintenance and technical support for equipment throughout its lifecycle.

Through its Distribution Services segment, VSE sources, markets and distributes replacement parts and components for commercial truck, bus, rail and specialty vehicle applications.

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