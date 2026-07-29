VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) CEO Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do Sells 4,808 Shares

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) CEO Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $19,280.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,247,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,001,685.03. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $20,289.76.

On Monday, July 6th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $19,520.48.

On Monday, June 29th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $19,424.32.

On Friday, June 26th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $19,232.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $19,232.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $19,280.08.

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VTEX Price Performance

Shares of VTEX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,820. VTEX has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.47 million, a PE ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.65 million. VTEX had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VTEX will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of VTEX from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VTEX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of VTEX from $4.00 to $4.10 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VTEX presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $5.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on VTEX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in VTEX in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VTEX in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in VTEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company's stock.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX is a global commerce platform provider that offers a full suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to power online retail and marketplace operations. Its cloud-native platform combines e-commerce, order management and marketplace capabilities in a single environment, enabling brands and retailers to launch and scale digital commerce initiatives without the need for extensive in-house infrastructure. The company's API-first architecture and microservices design support headless implementations, allowing businesses to integrate front-end experiences, third-party applications and custom modules with minimal development overhead.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, VTEX has expanded its reach to serve customers across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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