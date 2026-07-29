VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) CEO De Faria Mariano Gomide Sells 4,808 Shares of Stock

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) CEO De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $19,280.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,043,545 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,184,615.45. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

De Faria Mariano Gomide also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $20,289.76.

On Monday, July 6th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $19,520.48.

On Monday, June 29th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $19,424.32.

On Friday, June 26th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $19,232.00.

On Monday, June 1st, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $19,232.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $19,280.08.

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VTEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTEX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.53. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,054,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). VTEX had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that VTEX will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 37.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,822 shares of the company's stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VTEX by 61.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 84,189 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VTEX by 1,570.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 175,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,543,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in VTEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of VTEX from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of VTEX from $4.00 to $4.10 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised VTEX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $5.18.

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About VTEX

VTEX is a global commerce platform provider that offers a full suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to power online retail and marketplace operations. Its cloud-native platform combines e-commerce, order management and marketplace capabilities in a single environment, enabling brands and retailers to launch and scale digital commerce initiatives without the need for extensive in-house infrastructure. The company's API-first architecture and microservices design support headless implementations, allowing businesses to integrate front-end experiences, third-party applications and custom modules with minimal development overhead.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, VTEX has expanded its reach to serve customers across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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