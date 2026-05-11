vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect vTv Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.51. On average, analysts expect vTv Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $30.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.26. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VTVT shares. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $53.00.

View Our Latest Report on VTVT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company's stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, focused on discovering and developing orally administered small-molecule therapies for chronic diseases. Employing its proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, the company seeks to generate novel compounds that modulate key disease pathways while optimizing safety and pharmacokinetic properties.

The company's lead candidate, azeliragon (TTP488), is an oral inhibitor of the receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) and has completed Phase II/III clinical evaluation in early-stage Alzheimer's disease.

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