Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector perform" rating on the construction company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target suggests a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VMC. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 price target on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $283.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.93.

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Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $10.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $273.12. The company's stock had a trading volume of 727,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.59. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $252.35 and a one year high of $331.09. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $288.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.81%.The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,212 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.29, for a total transaction of $646,545.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,599.64. The trade was a 20.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576,172 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,016,168,000 after buying an additional 32,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,309,444 shares of the construction company's stock worth $602,349,000 after buying an additional 133,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,232 shares of the construction company's stock worth $492,642,000 after buying an additional 126,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,422 shares of the construction company's stock worth $366,592,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $383,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Vulcan Materials News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vulcan Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Vulcan reported adjusted earnings of $2.59 per share versus the $2.46 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 2.5% year over year to $2.16 billion, slightly ahead of forecasts. Vulcan Materials tops estimates as pricing offsets weather, energy costs

Vulcan reported adjusted earnings of $2.59 per share versus the $2.46 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 2.5% year over year to $2.16 billion, slightly ahead of forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Aggregates performance remained resilient. Higher pricing, disciplined execution and cost controls offset energy inflation and disruptive weather. Aggregates shipments increased 1% to 59.9 million tons, while segment gross profit reached $567 million, or $9.47 per ton. Vulcan Materials reports second quarter revenue of $2.16 billion

Higher pricing, disciplined execution and cost controls offset energy inflation and disruptive weather. Aggregates shipments increased 1% to 59.9 million tons, while segment gross profit reached $567 million, or $9.47 per ton. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its full-year outlook. Vulcan maintained its adjusted EBITDA forecast of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion, supporting confidence that pricing and operational improvements can continue to offset cost pressures. The company also returned $318 million to shareholders through $250 million of stock repurchases and $68 million of dividends. Vulcan reports second quarter 2026 results

Vulcan maintained its adjusted EBITDA forecast of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion, supporting confidence that pricing and operational improvements can continue to offset cost pressures. The company also returned $318 million to shareholders through $250 million of stock repurchases and $68 million of dividends. Neutral Sentiment: Mexico’s arbitration payment provides a limited recovery. Mexico agreed to pay Vulcan $15 million, but the amount is less than 1% of the company’s total claim, making the near-term financial benefit immaterial relative to the broader dispute. Mexico to pay Vulcan Materials $15M in arbitration case

Mexico agreed to pay Vulcan $15 million, but the amount is less than 1% of the company’s total claim, making the near-term financial benefit immaterial relative to the broader dispute. Negative Sentiment: Investors may be focusing on the limited pace of growth and persistent cost risks. Revenue and net earnings increased only modestly, while adverse weather and elevated energy costs continue to pressure results. The earnings beat and reaffirmed outlook therefore may not have been strong enough to overcome cautious expectations for a relatively highly valued construction-materials stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company NYSE: VMC is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company's primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

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