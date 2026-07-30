Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.86 and traded as low as $2.12. Vuzix shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 1,047,319 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VUZI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Vuzix from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vuzix

Vuzix Trading Down 4.9%

The stock's 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 116.50% and a negative net margin of 504.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vuzix news, Director Timothy Heydenreich Harned sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 318,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,504,887.34. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula Beck Whitten-Doolin sold 32,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 90,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $424,326.24. This represents a 26.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vuzix by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,032,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 848,142 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth about $7,613,000. Alesco Advisors LLC An ESL Co boosted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 2,570.1% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC An ESL Co now owns 267,011 shares of the company's stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 257,011 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company's stock.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation NASDAQ: VUZI is a technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of wearable display devices and smart glasses. Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Vuzix focuses on next-generation augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) solutions that enable hands-free access to video, data and applications. Its products integrate high-resolution optics, onboard sensors and wireless connectivity to support immersive visual experiences for professional and consumer use.

Vuzix's product portfolio includes smart glasses and head-mounted displays such as the Vuzix Blade series and the M400 family.

Further Reading

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