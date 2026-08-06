Vuzix (VUZI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Vuzix to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $1.5020 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 116.50% and a negative net margin of 504.12%.The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million.

Vuzix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VUZI opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. Vuzix has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $212.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VUZI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vuzix in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vuzix from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on VUZI

Insider Buying and Selling at Vuzix

In related news, Director Timothy Heydenreich Harned sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 318,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,504,887.34. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Beck Whitten-Doolin sold 32,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 90,668 shares in the company, valued at $424,326.24. The trade was a 26.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vuzix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vuzix in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vuzix by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation NASDAQ: VUZI is a technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of wearable display devices and smart glasses. Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Vuzix focuses on next-generation augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) solutions that enable hands-free access to video, data and applications. Its products integrate high-resolution optics, onboard sensors and wireless connectivity to support immersive visual experiences for professional and consumer use.

Vuzix's product portfolio includes smart glasses and head-mounted displays such as the Vuzix Blade series and the M400 family.

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