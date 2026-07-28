Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) CTO Sells 7,100 Shares

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 7,100 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.27, for a total transaction of $2,124,817.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 19,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,731,918.31. This represents a 27.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Wabtec Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of WAB traded up $3.50 on Tuesday, reaching $304.40. The company's stock had a trading volume of 293,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,674. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $184.26 and a twelve month high of $304.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.61 and a 200-day moving average of $255.99.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 10.59%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.600-10.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wabtec will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabtec

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wabtec by 7.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,890 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,097 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wabtec by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,352 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $303.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $308.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $318.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wabtec currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $310.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WAB

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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