Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WAB. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wabtec from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Wabtec from $284.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $308.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $318.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $310.64.

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Wabtec Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $291.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $269.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.83. Wabtec has a 12-month low of $184.26 and a 12-month high of $306.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.16. Wabtec had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 10.59%.The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Wabtec's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.600-10.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wabtec will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.27, for a total value of $2,124,817.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 19,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,731,918.31. This represents a 27.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total value of $285,107.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,158,047.50. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,834 shares of company stock worth $4,833,958. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wabtec by 2.0% in the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Wabtec by 6.6% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in Wabtec by 4.2% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 24,180 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in Wabtec by 13.7% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 251,025 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $67,676,000 after acquiring an additional 30,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company's stock.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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