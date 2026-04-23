Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Raised to $284.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $284.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the transportation company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price suggests a potential upside of 6.52% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wabtec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wabtec from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wabtec from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $283.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $284.27.

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Wabtec Price Performance

Wabtec stock traded up $5.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $266.61. The company's stock had a trading volume of 301,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $179.25 and a twelve month high of $275.84. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $254.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.01.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Wabtec news, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 3,500 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.21, for a total transaction of $924,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,668,785.21. This trade represents a 25.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 60,852 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.89, for a total transaction of $16,362,494.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 128,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,613,940.81. This trade represents a 32.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,364 shares of company stock worth $24,522,522. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabtec

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 12,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 129 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 6,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 134 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company's stock.

More Wabtec News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wabtec this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 adjusted EPS beat and strong profitability — Wabtec reported adjusted EPS of $2.71 (up ~19% YoY), beating consensus and showing margin strength that supports earnings growth expectations. BusinessWire: Q1 Results

Q1 adjusted EPS beat and strong profitability — Wabtec reported adjusted EPS of $2.71 (up ~19% YoY), beating consensus and showing margin strength that supports earnings growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $10.25–$10.65, above prior midpoint and consistent with above-consensus profitability outlook — a key reason investors are bidding the stock higher. Seeking Alpha: Guidance Raise

Management raised FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $10.25–$10.65, above prior midpoint and consistent with above-consensus profitability outlook — a key reason investors are bidding the stock higher. Positive Sentiment: Top-line growth and backlog expansion — Q1 sales rose ~13% YoY to $2.95B, and backlog expanded to about $30.8B, supporting multi-year revenue visibility and contributing to the upbeat investor reaction. BusinessWire: Backlog & Sales

Top-line growth and backlog expansion — Q1 sales rose ~13% YoY to $2.95B, and backlog expanded to about $30.8B, supporting multi-year revenue visibility and contributing to the upbeat investor reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue guidance held roughly steady — management kept FY revenue guidance in a narrow band (~$12.2B–$12.5B), which aligns with consensus but leaves less upside for top-line surprises. MarketBeat: Guidance Details

Revenue guidance held roughly steady — management kept FY revenue guidance in a narrow band (~$12.2B–$12.5B), which aligns with consensus but leaves less upside for top-line surprises. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed some analyst estimates and prompted margin scrutiny — while EPS beat, revenue of $2.95B was below some street forecasts (~$3.08B), which caused an initial intraday pullback in some reports and highlights execution risks in parts of the business. Investing.com: Revenue Miss

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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