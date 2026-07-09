WaFd (WAFD) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect WaFd to announce earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $199.5580 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 17, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 18.25%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WaFd to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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WaFd Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.83. WaFd has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. WaFd's payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of WaFd from $30.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of WaFd from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded WaFd from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut WaFd from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WAFD

Insider Activity at WaFd

In related news, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $776,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,972.72. This trade represents a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WaFd

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of WaFd by 399.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 333,712 shares of the bank's stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 266,891 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 373.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 287,947 shares of the bank's stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 227,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,716 shares of the bank's stock valued at $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 153,556 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,375,110 shares of the bank's stock valued at $41,652,000 after purchasing an additional 145,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in WaFd by 1,533.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,578 shares of the bank's stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 137,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company's stock.

About WaFd

Washington Federal, Inc, doing business as WaFd Bank, is a publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Through its subsidiary, WaFd Bank, the company provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, small-to-medium enterprises, and commercial clients. Established in 1917 as Ballard Savings & Loan in Seattle, the institution expanded over decades to serve customers across the Western United States under the Washington Federal name and has operated as a public company since the early 1980s.

WaFd Bank's core offerings encompass deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit, alongside consumer and commercial lending products.

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