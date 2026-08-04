Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY - Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and traded as low as $28.0801. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV shares last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 96,578 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Santander lowered Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV OTCMKTS: WMMVY is a leading Mexican retail company that operates a broad array of retail formats focused on serving everyday consumer needs. Its core activities include operating supermarkets, discount stores, membership warehouse clubs and related retail formats that sell groceries, perishables, household goods, apparel, electronics and general merchandise. The company also provides associated services commonly found in large retail chains, such as in-store pharmacies, basic financial and payment services, and e-commerce fulfillment to meet growing online demand.

The company's operations are centered in Mexico and extend into several countries in Central America, where it serves urban and suburban consumers through a mix of neighborhood discount outlets, larger full-service supermarkets and membership-based warehouse clubs.

Further Reading

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