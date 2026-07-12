Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.20.

WD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Walker & Dunlop from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Walker & Dunlop from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $69.00 price target for the company.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,242 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,357,000 after buying an additional 99,658 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 859,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $51,673,000 after purchasing an additional 321,734 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1,401.9% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 68,846 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 545,558 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,815,000 after purchasing an additional 59,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth $2,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company's stock.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 0.6%

WD stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.28. 153,609 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.93. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Walker & Dunlop's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.65%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop is one of the largest providers of commercial real estate finance in the United States, specializing in the origination, servicing and sale of loans secured by multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, student housing and manufactured housing properties. The firm offers a full suite of debt and equity solutions, including agency financing through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, HUD and FHA-insured loans, bridge and construction financing, mezzanine debt, preferred equity, and investment sales advisory.

With roots dating back to 1937 and its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, Walker & Dunlop has expanded its platform through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

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