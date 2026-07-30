Walker & Dunlop (WD) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to announce earnings of $0.9030 per share and revenue of $337.3670 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.48. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Walker & Dunlop's dividend payout ratio is 134.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Walker & Dunlop from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, VARCOV Co. bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company's stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop is one of the largest providers of commercial real estate finance in the United States, specializing in the origination, servicing and sale of loans secured by multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, student housing and manufactured housing properties. The firm offers a full suite of debt and equity solutions, including agency financing through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, HUD and FHA-insured loans, bridge and construction financing, mezzanine debt, preferred equity, and investment sales advisory.

With roots dating back to 1937 and its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, Walker & Dunlop has expanded its platform through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

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