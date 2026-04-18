Wall Street Zen Downgrades America Movil (NYSE:AMX) to Buy

America Movil (NYSE:AMX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

AMX has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of America Movil from $19.50 to $21.80 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $23.60) on shares of America Movil in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of America Movil from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of America Movil in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of America Movil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.77.

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America Movil Price Performance

AMX stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. America Movil has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The firm's fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.71.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). America Movil had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Research analysts predict that America Movil will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in America Movil in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in America Movil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in America Movil in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in America Movil by 142.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in America Movil in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America Movil Company Profile

América Móvil is a Mexican telecommunications company headquartered in Mexico City that provides a broad range of communications services. Established in the early 2000s out of the expansion of the Slim family's telecommunications holdings, the company is a major provider of mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet and pay-television services in the region. Its operations span retail consumer services as well as wholesale and enterprise solutions, positioning it as an integrated communications provider across multiple customer segments.

The company markets services under several regional brands—most notably Telcel in Mexico and Claro across many Latin American markets—and offers both prepaid and postpaid mobile plans, fixed and mobile broadband, fiber-to-the-home where available, and video/broadcast distribution services.

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