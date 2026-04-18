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Wall Street Zen Downgrades Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) to Sell

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Cabaletta Bio logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from "hold" to "sell" in a report released Saturday.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed—six analysts rate the stock a Buy and one a Sell—producing a consensus "Moderate Buy" with a $17 average price target, while shares trade around $3.44 with a market cap near $383 million and a 12‑month range of $1.08–$3.78.
  • Insiders have been buying: insiders purchased 127,668 shares in the past 90 days (insiders now own 11.25%), and the company reported Q1 EPS of ($0.40), beating estimates by $0.05.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ CABA opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $382.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.30. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.78.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabaletta Bio

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Steve Gavel acquired 22,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $50,325.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 22,170 shares in the company, valued at $50,325.90. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Simon acquired 11,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $25,219.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 147,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $335,627.40. This trade represents a 8.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 127,668 shares of company stock valued at $286,211 in the last ninety days. 11.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 36.4% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering chimeric autoantibody receptor T cell (CAAR-T) therapies for B cell–mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary platform engineers patient-derived T cells to selectively target and eliminate pathogenic B cells that produce disease-driving autoantibodies, with the aim of preserving overall immune function and reducing off-target toxicity.

The company's lead candidate, DSG3-CAART, is being evaluated in pemphigus vulgaris, a rare blistering disorder caused by autoantibodies against desmoglein 3.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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