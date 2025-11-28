Wall Street Zen Downgrades Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) to Sell

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Friday.

CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.69.

Get CP alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $72.50. 955,310 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,134. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $83.65. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 28.41%.During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 37,906 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,333,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 662 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4,253.3% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 653 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Canadian Pacific Kansas City, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian Pacific Kansas City wasn't on the list.

While Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here