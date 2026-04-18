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Wall Street Zen Downgrades enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) to Sell

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
enGene logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) from a "hold" to a "sell."
  • Despite the downgrade, the analyst consensus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.69 and most firms rating the stock as Buy or Strong Buy.
  • Institutions own 64.16% of enGene, with large stakes added by Perceptive Advisors and Cormorant; the stock trades around $8.07 with a market cap of about $540.6M and a recent quarterly EPS of ($0.44) that beat estimates.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of enGene.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of enGene in a research note on Monday, January 5th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of enGene in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of enGene in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on enGene

enGene Stock Down 0.1%

ENGN stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. enGene has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $540.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.75 and a quick ratio of 11.75.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.11. Equities research analysts forecast that enGene will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enGene

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in enGene by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,869,076 shares of the company's stock worth $52,998,000 after buying an additional 3,771,840 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in enGene by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $36,120,000 after buying an additional 1,676,405 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lifted its position in enGene by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 3,360,937 shares of the company's stock worth $30,349,000 after buying an additional 82,831 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. purchased a new stake in enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,126,000. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its position in enGene by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,131,319 shares of the company's stock worth $28,276,000 after buying an additional 865,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company's stock.

enGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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