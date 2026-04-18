Wall Street Zen Downgrades Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) to Sell

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $31.00 price target on Home BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler set a $33.00 price target on Home BancShares and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Home BancShares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Home BancShares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home BancShares presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.80.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOMB

Home BancShares Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.75. The stock's 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.93. Home BancShares has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $266.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.06 million. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 32.48%.The firm's revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Home BancShares will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donna Townsell sold 5,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $157,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 218,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,894.80. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Allison II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $140,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 651,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,379,739.05. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home BancShares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 440,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $12,453,000 after buying an additional 15,259 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Home BancShares by 82.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 276,814 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home BancShares by 13.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Home BancShares during the second quarter worth about $1,015,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Home BancShares during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Home BancShares

Here are the key news stories impacting Home BancShares this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 profitability beat expectations slightly — non-GAAP EPS $0.60 (+$0.01 vs. consensus) and strong net income/ROA figures underpin the bank’s earnings quality. Earnings Beat & Revenue Miss (Seeking Alpha)

Q1 profitability beat expectations slightly — non-GAAP EPS $0.60 (+$0.01 vs. consensus) and strong net income/ROA figures underpin the bank’s earnings quality. Positive Sentiment: Stephens maintained an Overweight rating and set a $32 price target (down from $34), signaling continued analyst conviction and roughly ~19% upside from recent levels. This analyst support can attract buyers. Stephens Price Target Note (Benzinga)

Stephens maintained an Overweight rating and set a $32 price target (down from $34), signaling continued analyst conviction and roughly ~19% upside from recent levels. This analyst support can attract buyers. Positive Sentiment: Earnings call materials and transcripts highlight strategic execution and stability in core metrics, which helps investor confidence in ongoing profitability. Q1 Earnings Call Highlights (Yahoo Finance)

Earnings call materials and transcripts highlight strategic execution and stability in core metrics, which helps investor confidence in ongoing profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Detailed earnings call transcripts and the investor presentation are available for further color — useful for watching commentary on loan growth, margins and capital deployment but not immediate price drivers by themselves. Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)

Detailed earnings call transcripts and the investor presentation are available for further color — useful for watching commentary on loan growth, margins and capital deployment but not immediate price drivers by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed Wall Street estimates (reported ~$266.7M vs. ~$274M expected), which could raise concerns about growth momentum and pressure near-term sentiment. Revenue Miss Coverage (MSN)

Revenue missed Wall Street estimates (reported ~$266.7M vs. ~$274M expected), which could raise concerns about growth momentum and pressure near-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Technical/valuation context: the 50- and 200-day moving averages sit above the current price, which may act as resistance; modest PE (~11) signals value but limited near-term momentum. (Market data)

About Home BancShares

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Conway, Arkansas, operating through its primary subsidiary, Home Bank, National Association. Founded in March 1999, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and public entities. These services encompass deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and wealth management solutions.

The company's core products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts, as well as a variety of loan offerings such as commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, agricultural lending, and residential mortgages.

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