Wall Street Zen Downgrades Stantec (NYSE:STN) to Buy

Stantec (NYSE:STN - Get Free Report) TSE: STN was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Stantec from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $175.00.

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Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of STN opened at $91.26 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.63. Stantec has a 52 week low of $84.08 and a 52 week high of $114.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Stantec (NYSE:STN - Get Free Report) TSE: STN last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Stantec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.370-4.490 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stantec will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stantec

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 298 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 343 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 423.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stantec

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm's service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

Further Reading

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